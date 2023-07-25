Educationist decries rot in nation’s education sector, calls for state of emergency

By Adeola Badru

An educationist, Mrs Adeola Osinowo, has called on the government at all levels to provide adequate interventions as well as monitoring to ensure quality control and improve the standard of education across the country.

She made the call at the 12th Convocation and 7th Valedictory Service of Oaksview International College, Oluyole, Ibadan with an appreciation to parents for their trust, love and dedication to the school and welfare of the children despite the unstable economic situation in the country.

Osinowo, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the school, while addressing the gathering of the crème de la crème in the administration of Oaksview International College including parents, guardians and well wishers across walks of life, stressed the need for necessary assistance to streamline the processes in the administration of schools to ensure quality and standard.

She also acknowledged the support of the school management, teaching and non-teaching staff for their dedication to duties and kindness as well as support to the students assuring that Oaksview International college will never compromise its standard.

While charging the graduating students to be mindful of the company of friends they keep, Mrs. Osinowo implored them to surround themselves with people that will contribute positively to their lives.

“You have helped to shape Oaksview values with your sense of togetherness, inclusiveness, creativity and making a difference. As you are going into the larger world, I want you to understand that world is ever evolving and with this comes a lot of contradictions which can influence the choices that you will make and your choice ultimately will sharpen your future.”

“Put God first in all that you do, move with people who are better than you or smarter than you, because you are who you hang around with. Surround yourself with people who are going to fill your cup until it overflows in righteousness and the Lord will help you.”

Speaking on what Oaksview International School stands for, Executive Director of the school, Mr. David Igbalajobi, disclosed that the objective of the founder is to make sure that students of the school are on the cotton edge of whatever that is going on and where we see things going in the future.

“Oaksviews International college is like an oak tree with many branches with the purpose of giving students a solid foundation in Christ, as well as equipping them for the future so that they can spread their wings and go into whatever sectors, areas and be impactful in whatever it is that they put their hands on.”

“What we do is programme, what we do is evolve, we continue to find new ways to engage the students, to find new ways to use technology to educate the students to open them up to what is the future. We believe education institutions should prepare students for future jobs, not current jobs.”

“That is why if you see our event, you will see our students doing the videography for the event. Beyond just the classroom, we try to engage students in productive extracurricular activities that are relevant and worth making a living,” Mr. Igbalajobi said.

The School Executive Director used the opportunity to implore the government to provide more assistance in ensuring private schools play their roles effectively in complementing public schools without unnecessary bottlenecks.

In their separate remarks, the Father of the Day, Reverend Tunde Owolabi and Guest Minister, Pastor Olofin, advised the graduating students to be focused and determined on their future by exhibiting discipline and qualities they have imbibed in the last six years.

The Valedictory service was spiced up by activities such as choreography, farewell song by the graduating students and presentation of prizes, awards and gifts.