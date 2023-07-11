By Rita Okoye

For her exceptional and remarkable service to humanity in contributing her quota in the education sector towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, that is quality Education and reducing the number of children that are out of school, who is the founder and Chief Visionary Officer of the Taiwo Ajisefinni Foundation (TAF), Princess Taiwo Oyepeju Ajisefinni was recently honoured with the I Am A Superwoman award which was held in London, United Kingdom.

Ajisefinni who believes that education is a strong building block in building a stronger and healthier community and as a community, is its obligation to help a child develop their identity and be a contributing factor to society.

It was gathered that her experiences and backgrounds in the retail, adult and social care and housing industries have intensified her desire to ensure that children in Nigeria, especially those in rural areas have access to quality education. She thinks that making a difference in the lives of others is a great initiative and wants to live in a world where children are well taken care of and allowed to be children.

Making her remarks after receiving the prestigious award, Ajisefinni said: “I am honoured first to be nominated by HRM Queen Florence Okonkwo. It was indeed a surprise.

To be acknowledged and rewarded for something that is a passion of mine and done with love is indeed appreciated. I dedicate my award to the beautiful and blessed children that the Taiwo Ajisefinni Foundation aims to support.

I also thank HRM Queen Florence Okonkwo and Prof. Dr. Pauline Long for such a beautiful honour.”

Ajisefinni emphasised that the foundation seeks to provide educational support in various ways to children, especially those from indigent and underprivileged backgrounds.

The first school project is currently being executed in a Primary school in a village in Nigeria.

The I Am A Superwoman Club is an affiliate of the 1000 most phenomenal women in the world founded by Professor Pauling Long.