Education: I owe no apology for sending my kids to private school — Gov Fubara

Gov. Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RIVERS State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, says he owes no apology for choosing a private school for the elementary education of his children irrespective of any undertone the public would give the option.

Fubara joined other parents Wednesday for the graduation ceremony of the 2023 Grade Six Class of private Green Oak International School, Port Harcourt, to celebrate his son, Joseph among the graduands.

Preempting public criticism for shunning public schools for the education of his children as an officeholder, the Rivers governor said, “For the past two weeks, every morning, Joseph wakes up, comes to my bed and asks, are you attending my graduation?

“I was looking for an excuse but because of the way he was insisting I don’t want to lose him. Let me as a government representing the good people of Rivers State commend this school.

“I know when I leave here there might be a few interpretations of attending this graduation but the truth remains that I wanted a better standard than what we had at that time.

“This school was recommended and I can say that when I changed my children to Green Oak, I noticed a lot of improvement.

“As the only legacy you have is quality children, even if you have the whole houses in the world, have all the money, it amounts to nothing when you don’t have a worthy successor.

“What I owe them is the best and if the best is sending them to school that I believe their skills, I don’t not owe anybody apology for that. So I thank you for what your doing. Don’t lower the bar.

“For the graduands, today you will be leaving primary and advance to the secondary. It is another journey you are about to start. If you applied what you have been taught here, wherever you fine yourself, you will do exploit including my boy Joe.

“As a government we will continue to support everything that will bring better life and quality education to the lives of our people.”