Edon lauds Oborevwori over appointment of Uduaghan, Agbateyiniro others as commissioners

An aspirant of Warri South Local Government Council Chairmanship seat and former aide to the immediate governor of Delta State, Monoyo Edon has commended Rt.Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the governor of Delta State for appointing the daughter of a former Governor of Delta State, Ms. Orode Uduaghan, the President of Itsekiri youths, Comr. Oritseweyinmi Agbateyiniro, Dr. Isaac Tosan Wilkie, Hon. Samuel Oligida, noting that Oborevwori’s appointment is the most youth-friendly in the political history of the State.



Edon was reacting to the commissioners-Designate list released yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government.



The former media Aide stated that Governor Sheriff has made true one of his campaign promises of constituting his cabinet with over 50 percentage of youths based on his M.O.R.E Agenda.

“Governor Sheriff continues to prove his traducers wrong. You can see the jubilation among the youthful population in Delta State. I don’t think youths have been more excited about a governor’s Commissioners’ list as you can see everywhere on social media. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori pledged to include more youths into his cabinet during electioneering. People said he was talking politics and that he lacked the willpower to do it. Has he not proven them wrong with this appointment? Those of us who worked for the emergence of Sheriff Oborevwori were privileged to see the fire in his bones for youth development and he has demonstrated that with this commissioners nomination”.

The Local Government Aspirant posited that the quality of the persons on the commissioners-designate list are people with excellent track record of public service and fire in their belly to serve Delta State.

“I have no doubt that all 26 of the commissioners-designate are more than capable to function creditably well in any portfolio assigned to them as we are already familiar with most of the names and their antecedents. Prior to the release of the list, Governor Oborevwori has reiterated that he would appoint qualified Deltans to work with him for the progress of our dear state. For instance, besides the fact that two of the four commissioners nominees from the Warri Area are youths, all four of them are people with wide acceptance and excellent professional qualification. Dr. Isaac Tosan Wilkie and Hon. Samuel Oligida are two known names in the politics of Delta State.