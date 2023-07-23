Edo State University Uzairue gets NUC approval for new programmes

*Attributes feat to Obaseki’s support

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved new postgraduate programmes for the Edo State University Uzairue after assessing the human and material resources available for their establishment.

Director of Academic Planning for the NUC, Dr. N.B Saliu, in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university, stated that the programmes approved by the commission include civil engineering, nursing and law.

The university management, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Betcher Ekhosuhun, said “The Management of Edo State University Uzairue has ascribed this feat to the wonderful support of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the Commissioner for Education, Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor for creating the enabling environment for the University to thrive.

“Recall that in 2020/2021 session, the Nigerian Universities Commission approved the first set of postgraduate programmes for Edo State University Uzarue to run the following Economics, History and International Studies, Political Science, Computer Science, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Accounting.

“Other programmes approved for postgraduate studies in 2021/2022 include Business Administration, Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Mass Communication, Medical Laboratory Science. Edo State University Uzairue has graduated two sets of Masters and Postgraduate students. The University is preparing to graduate her first of PhD students by September 2023.”