Edo sad over Ovia River bridge ‘tragic accident’, vows to end mishaps

Edo State government says measures are being taken to avoid mishaps on the Ovia River bridge and limit accidents that lead to loss of lives.

In a statement, Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Engr. Ethan Uzamere, said: “We have mobilized resources to emplace road signs along that spot that will remain visible at night, among other interventions.

“Commuting through Federal Highways for business, leisure or to meet with loved ones should never be a reason for our good people to lose their lives. Thus, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident that took place yesterday at Ovia River Bridge along the Benin-Lagos Express Road.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time.

“Edo State government recognizes the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of our residents and those who transit through the state. We are deeply concerned about the recurring accidents at the bad spot. Although the road is a Trunk A Road, we have already taken proactive steps to address the situation and prevent recurrence. We are working together with the Federal Government to implement lasting measures that will effectively curb the current challenges posed by the bad spot on the road.

“The Edo State government through the Ministry of Roads and Bridges is fully committed to finding a lasting solution and preventing such unfortunate accidents in the future”.