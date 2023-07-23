Edo river of deaths

file photo to illustrate the river

•Crater as culprit

By Ozioruva Aliu

APPROACHING the Ovia Bridge on the Ovia River in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State a few days ago was with utmost caution knowing the carnage that had happened on that bridge with the recent being the killing of 11 lives by a truck that ran over a 14-seater-bus.

The vehicle had to park about 500 meters away and we crossed the bridge by foot as a stench oozed which source remained unknown from a side of the river.

Apart from the partial blockade of the side of the road going to Lagos which has the worst part just about five meters after the bridge, there is no other visible sign on any side of the road to draw the attention of unfamiliar users to the danger ahead.

The major cause of accidents from what was observed is a crater about five meters from the bridge when Lagos bound and the several potholes before the bridge on the way from Lagos to Benin.

It was gathered that whenever it rains, the crater and potholes are filled with water and coming vehicles, particularly those whose drivers are not familiar with the terrain, lose control.

In some other cases, vehicle drivers, who know the terrain, are rammed into mostly by trucks while slowing down to navigate the spot like the last two accidents in which the body of one of the trucks that fell into the river was recovered six days after the incident.

On top of the bridge was a middle aged man who was using a shovel and wheelbarrow to fill up some bad spots with soil dug from the sides of the road.

He gave his name as Godwin Udok, saying he had been on that spot for the past three months.

His words: “The body of the man whose vehicle plunged into the river was recovered six days after the incident. The man was a pastor.

“I am the one that fill the potholes here on Ovia Bridge, not less than eight accidents have happened here this year alone. The passengers of one of the vehicles were coming from Lagos and a truck rammed into them, 18 people died.

Another one, the vehicles were going to Lagos, a trailer ran into three Sienna buses and threw a pick-up truck into the river. The body of one of the passengers was recovered about six days after the accident, the man was a pastor. Government should come and see how they will fix this road. Government should find a solution to how they will fix the bridge. I have been filling the potholes here for over three months.”

On the insinuation of celestial activities around the area and being responsible for the accidents, he said “I am not aware of any spirit issue here.”

Speaking on the visit by some Edo State government officials after the last accident, he said, “No caterpillar has been sent here unlike what we are hearing on radio. The very day the trailer pushed the pick-up truck into the river, the deputy governor was there, a trailer almost pushed them into the river; he saw it himself, he came with some white men.

“Some workers came a day after the deputy governor’s visit and dug a hole on the side of the bridge to allow the water in the big hole to flow away so that drivers can notice it when they get there, that is the only thing they have done but that is not enough.

“If it rains, water covers the top of the bridge, so no vehicle can pass through it. I always bale out water on top of the bridge. The bridge is also shaking, if a heavy truck with loads passes through it, it vibrates.”

Sunday Vanguard also sighted two young girls selling plantain chips.

One of them, who gave her name as Gift from Delta State and 19 years old, said, “I have been selling here for over three years and the bridge has been bad, it causes accidents regularly.

“We started selling here because of the bad spot as vehicles always slow down. Sometimes, if I carry a full container of plantain chips, I sell all and that is about N20,000, but, despite that, I want the government to fix the road even if it will affect our market, we don’t mind because life matters and if they fix it, we will go to the normal bus stops along the highway where we normally sell. People die here often.”

The founder of Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), Godwin Ehigiamusoe, speaking on the way forward, advised that government should reintroduce the Public Works Department model, adding that by their operational mode, bad spots on federal roads would not deteriorate before they are fixed.

Ehigiamusoe said, “River Ovia section (near Benin City) on Benin -Sagamu Road is in shambles and has become a killing field. Some still blame the spirits in the river. Ekpoma portion of Benin- Abuja road is impassable as it now hosts huge gullies

“The disastrous portions referred to certainly began as harmless little cracks neglected by our current contract-awarding- road-maintenance approach.

“This reminds me of the PWD; for non-oldies, PWD stands for Public Works Department, perhaps what they now call the Ministry of Works.

“The colonial government bequeathed to us a road maintenance model that was effective, efficient and created jobs.

“The model was setting up road maintenance camps. Each camp undertook regular maintenance of between 60 to 100 miles of the road.

“Daily, a group of workmen led by a supervisor on bicycles would go to any portion of the roads with little cracks and amended them before they turn to Ekpoma-type gullies of today

“There is no reason for not bringing back this model today. It will keep gullies away from our roads and create jobs for our youth.

“The only barrier will be resistance from those who profit from the current contract- model of Federal Road Maintenance approach.”