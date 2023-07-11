Edo residents protest poor state of Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—VEHICULAR and human traffic were temporarily halted in Sasaro, Igarra, Ayetoro axis of the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, as road users and residents in the areas protested against the bad state of the road that connects Edo with Ondo states.

Armed with placard with various inscription, such as “Sasaro, Igarra, Ibillo road is now a mirage”, “What are tax payers money for,” among others, the protesters said from Sasaro Egbigere axis of the road, where the portions have become a nightmare for road users, they noted that the situation of the road had made it possible for kidnappers to carry out their heinous activities.

The protest was organised by a coalition of civil society groups including Igara Development Association, IDA; Okpaemri Descendants Union, ODU; Igarra Youth Movement, IYM; Okpameri Youths Association, OYA and several individuals including religious leaders.

Mr. Victor Arogunyo, one of the leaders of the protest, said: “We are appealing to the Federal Government through the Controller of Works to the Ministry of Works in Abuja to please facilitate funds to the contractor handling the road so that the job can be done fast.

“Also, we are appealing to the Edo State government, yes it is a federal road but the people who are living here are Governor Obaseki’s citizens and subjects. So we are appealing to Governor Godwin Obaseki through the Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Ethan Uzamere, to please reach out to all involved to fix this road because the economic activities of Akoko-Edo people have been disrupted and almost stopped.”

On his part, Alaba Lawani, said: “We are not saying that the government should give us money, we are saying that they should fix our road. We are not asking for too much, we are not asking for the abominable, we are asking for what is ours within the purview of the law. The government should come and fix our roads, we are tired.”