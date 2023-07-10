Edo residents protest poor state of Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo Road, want urgent intervention

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

VEHICULAR and human traffic was temporarily halted along the Sasaro, Igarra, and Ayetoro axis of the Auchi-Igarra- Ibillo road in Akoko-Edo local government area as road users and residents in the areas protested against the bad state of the road that connects Edo to Ondo state.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions including “Sasaro, Igarra, Ibillo road is now a mirage” and “what are tax payers money for” among others, the protest started from Sasaro Egbigere axis of the road where the portions have become a nightmare for users which the protesters said have also made it possible for kidnappers to carry out their heinous activities.

The protest was organized by a coalition of civil society groups including the Igara Development Association (IDA), Okpaemri Descendants Union (ODU), Igarra Youth Movement (IYM), Okpameri Youths Association (OYA) and several individuals including religious leaders.

Speaking on the issue, Victor Arogunyo said “We are appealing to the federal government through the Controller of Works to the Ministry of Works in Abuja to please facilitate funds to the contractor handling the road so that the job can be done fast. Also, we are appealing to the Edo state government, yes it is a federal government road but the people who are living here are Governor Obaseki’s citizens and subjects, so we are appealing to Governor Godwin Obaseki through the Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Hon Ethan Uzamere to please reach out to all involved to fix this road because the economic activities of Akoko-Edo people have been disrupted and almost stopped.”

On his part, Alaba Lawani said “We are not saying that the government should give us money, we are saying that they should fix our road, we are not asking for too much, we are not asking for the abominable, we are asking for what is ours within the purview of the law, the government should come and fix our roads, we are tired.”

To Elder Kamshire Moses, “We need the governor’s goodwill here, we appeal to him, he is the Chief Security Officer of the state, and he should do something about the road. Once it is 4 0’clock nobody is ready to ply this road because that is when the kidnappers come out, this time, they will be hiding.”

To the paramount ruler of Igarra/Akuku Clan, HRH, Oba Adeche Saiki II, Otaru of Igarra “I am surprised that for the past year, the contractor is still in the same spot. The job is not going well, it is a waste of time, you can hardly travel from here to Benin without encountering troubles occasioned by bad spots. I want to appeal to the federal government that if it is finances that are holding back the work, they should please release money for them because we are suffering and finding it difficult to move from one place to another.” He also appealed to the state government to intervene