Edo ministerial nomination, a boost for Obhakhan’s governorship aspiration – Analyst

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE governorship aspiration of Mr Gideon Obhakhan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State got a boost with the nomination of Hon Abubakar Momoh as the minister nominee from Edo State.

Momoh is from Edo North Senatorial District while Obhakhan is from Edo Central which has been appealing to all the political parties to concede their governorship tickets to Edo Central in the 2024 governorship election in the state as they argue that the area has only produced a governor for 18 months since the return to democracy in 1999.

It is believed that the nomination of Momoh may have sealed the ambition of any aspirant for governorship from the area.

Reacting to this development, a political commentator and analyst, Mr Osaretin Osagie, while drumming support for Obhakhan in a statement posited that with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and minster coming from Edo North, any political party desirous of winning the 2024 governorship should pick its candidate from Edo central senatorial district and deputy from Edo South.

This he said would ensure that the Edo Political Tripod is respected as part of the historical power balancing within the State.

Osagie said that “All eyes are now focused on the chances of the aspirants from Esan extraction who have indicated interest in the Edo Governorship race. Quite a number of aspirants have been on social media pushing their interests through various platforms, but only a handful of them appear to be serious.

“Key amongst the serious ones is Hon Gideon Obhakhan, former Commissioner for Education in Edo State, who was the secretary of the Public Affairs Directorate, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 general elections. He is the most visible of all the aspirants and has been reaching out widely to present himself to key stakeholders for assessment and support.

“His CV is rich both from academic, professional and political perspectives. He is currently a PhD research candidate in Comparative Politics and Development Studies, and this happens to be his 7th degree.

“As a very young man who has garnered experience in both private and public sectors, the pendulum appears to be swinging to his side as far as Edo governorship is concerned. From analysis of political watchers, APC stands a good chance with Gideon Obhakhan, if they are serious about taking Edo back from the PDP. “ He noted