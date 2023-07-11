Edo LG poll: Osayande takes campaign to Ward, riverine areas, others

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AHEAD of the September 2nd 2023 local government council election, the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ikpoba-Okha area, Dr Eric Osayande yesterday took his campaign alongside members of the campaign council to Ward 2 in the area as part of his consultations.

Osayande reeled out his achievements as Chairman of the council between 2018-2021 which he said included but were not limited to road rehabilitation, revamping of the dilapidated abattoirs, construction of schools, and markets, evacuation of waste, distribution of furniture to schools, transformers to power-plagued communities among others and promised to do more if re-elected this September.

He assured them of the inclusivity of women and youths in his administration, particularly with his running mate, Osamuyi Idehen and Councilor, Hanna Inem being women.

Osayande noted that his next three years would ensure that the ward in particular and Ikpoba-Okha in general would focus on sustainable development for the good of the locality.

At Ogiso community, tipper garage and waterside, Osayande was received by the elders, youths and women who assured him of his re-election.

Speaking on behalf of the Tipper Drivers Association, Comrade Austin Uhunmwagho, noted that “Osayande has laid the foundation for further development in Ikpoba-Okha, he builds capacity, develops talents, he is focus and pays attention to details, his re-election is no doubt a monumental blessing to our local government area. Go and succeed, we are solidly behind you” he assured.

Among Osayande’s entourage on a tour of Ward 2 were the DG, Campaign Council, Pst. Blessed Ighiwiyisi, PDP Chairman, Ikpoba-Okha, Mr Paul Osazuwa, Mr Richard Ogolo, elder John Adodo, Pa Richard Obayanedo and Lucky Idemudia.

Others were Barr. Osagie Igbinomwanhia, Hon. Kingsley Balogban, Adams Imade, Festus Imarhiagbe and others.

Women leaders included Pat Aisagbonbuomwan, Omono Osunde and a number of others.