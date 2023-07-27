Edo lawmaker, Okojie ‘ll provide strategic leadership in petroleum industry – Aide

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Iriekpen Bright Omogbai, the Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) to the newly appointed Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), Hon. Henry Odianosen Okojie has said that the lawmaker will provide strategic leadership to sanitize the nation’s petroleum industry.

Okojie who represents Esan North East and Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State was one of the 134 lawmakers announced by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas at Thursday plenary as a committee chairman.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Omogbai said “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Hon. Prince Henry Odianosen Okojie, Member Representing Esan North East and Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State as the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Petroleum Midstream.

“Hon. Okojie, will bring on board, his vast wealth of experience and expertise in discharging his duties by providing strategic leadership for the overall good of the Nation’s Petroleum Industries.

“While thanking you the prayers overtime, we seek for your constant support towards an efficient and productive performance of the Chairman. Once again, congratulations to the very responsive and responsible lawmaker”.