Edo Guber Polls: You must abide by zoning arrangement, Agbomhere tells aspirants

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, aspirants seeking the ticket of the APC have been cautioned not to waste their resources in pursuit of their ambition if they are not ready to abide by the party’s zoning arrangement in the state.

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere gave the warning via a statement he issued in Abuja, Friday.

Agbomhere said complaints by any of the aspirants for failing to get the party’s ticket will be seen as a waste of time and distraction to the party’s drive to reclaim the governorship seat in Edo state.

He said the “APC will ensure that the spirit of justice, fairness and equity is considered to foster the brotherhood that has existed between the Binis, Esans and Afenmais who have continued to stand on a tripod all these years to ensure a united and peaceful state.”

While admitting that it is the right of the Afemais in Edo North and Binis in Edo South to aspire to contest for the governorship seat, Agbomhere stressed that it is only the people that can choose who they want as their governor.

According to him, “For Edo 2024, no one individual will seat in the comfort of his bedroom to impose a candidate on Edo people.”

Continuing, he said, “Edo people will choose their governor from among the aspirants, and the candidate to be chosen must have an untainted record of patriotism, sacrifice and service to community.”

The APC South-South Zonal organizing Scribe reiterated that the party will give the Esans of Edo state the right of first refusal for the party’s ticket in the 2024 Edo governorship polls barring any last minutes changes in permutations.”