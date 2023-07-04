Edo Guber polls: Tinubu has not endorsed Ize-Iyamu — Group

Ize-Iyamu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, one of President Bola Tinubu’s Support Groups for the February 25 presidential election has debunked the allegation that the President has endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the election.

It was reported that President Tinubu has allegedly tipped Pastor Osagie Ize Iyanu as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Edo governorship election in 2024.

The alleged endorsement has sent ripples through the political landscape, leaving party members and political analysts stunned.

But a statement issued by the spokesman of Tinubu Presidency Support Group, Fred Ebuwa, advised politicians to be circumspect in the way they use the name of President Tinubu to energize their lame ambitions.

According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to a concocted write-up which claimed that President Tinubu had endorsed Pastor Ize-Iyamu as APC gubernatorial candidate for the 2024 governorship elections in Edo State.

“Let it be known to all that President Bola Tinubu is a democrat of high degree and would not be a party to the imposition of candidates in APC.

“It is on record that President Tinubu beat several others, including the former vice-president, Yemi Osibanjo, former Senate president, Ahmad Lawan in a fiercely contested primary election to pick up APC’s presidential ticket.

“In the wake of the said presidential primaries, the likes of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Prof. Osarieme Osunbor and others threw their weight behind former vice-president Yemi Osibanjo, while Adams Oshiomhole, some members of Edo State APC Exco and appointees into parastatals, bureaus and commissions marshalled the forces in support of Tinubu in Edo State.

“We concede the fact that politicians and the public are entitled to support any aspirant of their choice without attracting any form of political vendetta.

“However, politicians must be circumspect in the way they use the name of President Tinubu to energize their lame ambitions.

“Some of those now trumpeting the name of the President as supporting their ambition have been given various political platforms to market their political views and manifesto to the Edo people.

“The result has been the serial rejection of their candidacies. Edo people are not stupid. They know what is good for them and have a clear idea about the kind of people they would like to preside over the affairs of their state.

“They do not want political traders who specialize in trading with other peoples’ money in the name of contesting for office or fraudsters who have been declared wanted in other countries to get near their public purse.

The beauty of politics is that aspirants have a fair and square chance to sell their vision and methodology for implementation to the public. The era when aspirants run around claiming fake endorsements is over.

“We in the Tinubu Presidency Support Group, TPSG, will not allow the name of Mr. President to be falsely and mischievously dragged into a domestic political contest within Edo State. We would remain alert and promptly call impostors to order.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the

former APC national chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole was said to have initially proposed Gani Audu as Minister but it was alleged that the President had insisted that unless Pastor Ize Iyanu is nominated as a minister, he must be given the party’s governorship ticket.

The purported choice of Ize Iyanu, known for his strong political background and connection with grassroots support, has further intensified the discussions surrounding the party’s strategy for the upcoming election.

Some of the party chieftains in the state are said to be waiting for School’s response to Tinubu’s directive, as he holds significant sway over the party in Edo State.

Many have wondered whether he will abide by the alleged Tinubu’s recommendation and nominate Pastor Ize Iyanu as the party’s candidate, or if he will attempt to negotiate an alternative solution.