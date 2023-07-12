Edo: Governorship aspirant lauds IG’s disbandment of police team

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN Edo State 2024 governorship aspirant, Martins Okoukoni has commended the Acting Inspector General Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokum for the disbandment of an Edo State Police Team who used their vehicle to run over a young man in handcuffs at Uhunmudumu Community, Ekpoma in Esan West local government area of Edo State.

Recall that the police carried out the act when the victim was alleged to have refused to cooperate with the police on allegation of driving an unregistered vehicle but the police action was condemned and attracted the wrath of Egbetokun.

In a press statement by Okoukoni and made available to newsmen in Benin City, he commended the efforts of the IGP for taking prompt action by setting disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

Okoukoni in the statement issued through his spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi described the action as the height of Police brutality against “defenceless citizens which must be condemned by all right thinking persons. Whatever crime the young man would have committed, the Police had no right to subject him to such a dehumanising treatment on a citizen.”

He said “in civilised climes, where possible, the Police prevents citizens from committing suicide because it’s a crime to so do, let alone be the one attempting to take the life of a citizen. Events of such nature makes a mockery of the popular slogan ‘Police is your friend.’

He said that such incident demonstrates clearly that the Nigerian Police need to be told that its primary responsibility is to defend the Nigerian people and not to brutalize them and called for constant training of its workforce to drum home this point.