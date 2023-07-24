Edo government establishes Directorate to enhance education standards

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has signed an Executive Order establishing the Directorate of Quality Assurance which is expected to monitor and oversee all levels of non-tertiary education, with a specific focus on supervising private basic, secondary, and technical schools in Edo State.

The Commissioner of Education, Dr Joan Osa Oviawe said the establishment of the Directorate stems from the government’s commitment to ensure that every child in Edo State receives a high-quality education adding that it would be responsible for assessing and maintaining the standard of education across various levels, including Early Childhood Education, Special Education, Adult Education, Basic Education, Secondary Education, and Technical and Vocational Education.

She said over the years, “the Ministry of Education’s attention had been inadvertently diverted to peripheral issues, causing the core responsibilities related to policy formulation, oversight, and regulation to be sidelined. While the government has made significant efforts to reform schools, improve teacher training, remuneration, and infrastructure, it is now time to prioritize the establishment of a robust system that ensures the effective delivery of quality education”

She said the Directorate would consequently play a pivotal role in addressing crucial questions such as the presence of teachers in schools, the quality of teaching, the attendance of learners, and their level of learning.

“By creating the Directorate, the government aims to optimize available resources and foster better synergy among the three boards responsible for managing education (SUBEB, SSEB, and BTVET). This strategic approach will ensure that all levels of non-tertiary education receive the necessary attention and support they require,” she said.

Oviawe said Governor Obaseki has appointed Dr. Roseline Osemetiti Okosun, a seasoned educationist and administrator with an impressive track record spanning over three decades as the Ag Director General of the Directorate.

Okosun holds a Ph.D. in Education from The Flinders University of South Australia, as well as B.Ed and M.Ed degrees from the University of Missouri, Columbia, USA. Dr. Okosun’s diverse teaching experiences across Nigeria, USA, Australia, and Canada, coupled with her previous role as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Secondary Education, make her a valuable asset in this pivotal position.