Edo Duke charges reconstituted community leadership on peace, development

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Enogie of Uhogua in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State, HRH Osazumwenro Eresoyen and community leaders have called for peace and development of the area adding that the crisis that had rocked them is now a thing of the past with a new leadership in place.

Uhogua houses the Home for the Needy Foundation which shelters over 3000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from various parts of the country, particularly the North East.

Eresoyen told newsmen at the inauguration of the new leadership in his palace that they were appointed to fast-track development and “unite the people for peace and development the community yearned for.”

He explained that the decision to put in place a new leadership became pertinent in order to right the wrongs of the past Oka-Eghele that brought crisis and underdevelopment to them.

He said “I know there are some rumours going on about disunity in the community and since I came back here, the elders and the women all came to me that nothing is happening which prompted the change in government which we did.

“The persons coordinating the affairs of the community had been there in the last twelve years. Since I am here, I have to do the needful for the sake of development for everybody. The decision we took was a collective one and there is no division in the community and I am also ready to accept back all those spreading the rumour for the sake of peace and development”

The Duke also appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the community in the provisions of basic amenities such as roads, schools, market and health centres just as he advised the newly appointed executives to carry everyone along in the affairs of the community.

The newly appointed Oka-Eghele, Mr Omona Ewanisha backed by his deputy Osawi Omaghe expressed commitment to ensure that peace prevails in the community even as he called on all land owners to come with all relevant documents for verification so that they can develop their land.