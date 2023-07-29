Edo Diaspora group lauds Catholic priest’s philanthropic activities

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The head of Western Global Foundation and Leader of Westerners Worldwide based in America, Mr. Western Iyamu has described Rev.Fr Andrew Obinyan as a unique man, who has been there for the people.

He made the remarks while having a discussion with the Catholic Priest on issues concerning the politics and good governance of Edo State in New Jersey, United States of America.

This position of the Diaspora group is on the heels of calls by several interest and pressure groups to the fiery catholic priest to join active politics and contest for the number one seat in the state in 2024.

Iyamu who is an elder brother to the incumbent member, representing Orhionmwon South Constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Bright Iyamu while welcoming Fr. Obinyan for his visit, commended him for always standing on the part of the people.

He said “You rose up to serve others. You are unique and have been there for the people. You have not allowed yourself to be consumed by your personal greatness or exalt your own comfort above the conditions of the needy”, he stated.

In his response, Rev. Fr Andrew Obinyan who was on a personal retreat and vacation to the United States appreciated Mr. Iyamu for his hospitality and kind words.

The Clergyman described his visit as “refreshing”, noting that, “ I found joy powerful enough to support my firmly held belief about uplifting people. It is good to bring smiles to people with grimaces or disgruntled facial expressions”, he

He urged Iyamu who through his Foundation has been carrying out humanitarian services to the less privileged youths to continue in his good deeds as “Helping others is an omen to godliness”, he added.