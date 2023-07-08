Edo auto spare parts market shuts down for Catholic Priest

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE popular Evbarake auto spare parts market in the outskirt of Benin City was on Friday temporarily shut down as fiery catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Obiyan stormed the market where he presided over a praying session.

He was invited by the Traders as a Guest Minister in their 2023 Mid-Year Prayer and Thanksgiving Service.

This outing came barely 24 hours after a group, Youth for Good Governance while on a courtesy visit to the priest requested that he should contest for the Edo State governorship election in 2024.

Speaking on behalf of the Traders, Mr. Raphael Ugochukwu, Coordinator, Edo State Christian Market Fellowship, Evbareke Chapter, described Fr. Obinyan as a Father to all; sent by God to deliver people from demonic and satanic strongholds adding that the programme was meant to appreciate God for the lives of the Traders and their customers.

He said that some of them were facing some challenges and therefore decided to invite the Clergyman to pray and release God’s blessings on them.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Obinyan urged the Traders to put their faith in God and never relent in Prayers.

Taking his Scripture from Daniel 10: 12, the Priest told the Congregation that , “many prayers are unanswered because of some demonic altars which are responsible for the lateness of some blessings.”

Speaking on the program, Fr. Obinyan said “ These Men and Women will now begin to enjoy not only what they have sweated and laboured for, but there are things they will enjoy that grace will freely bestow on them.

“ As a Priest, I am the People’s Representative. We live with them, we live for them and feel for them. That is why we work, pray and identify with the people especially those Masses who are struggling to earn a living. We go to them and give them hope and renew their hope in God”.

Highpoint of the Program were prayers offered by the Priest for healing, deliverance and blessings for the Traders.