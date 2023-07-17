Edo Assembly summons FERMA, other over deplorable state of federal roads

Edo Assembly

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State House of Assembly has summoned the Director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), the Federal Controller of Works to appear before it on July 25 over the deplorable condition of federal roads in the state.

It also called on the federal government agency and officials to carry out repairs on multiple failed portions of all the federal roads in the state.

Moving a motion of urgent public importance, the member representing Uhunmwonde in the house, Hon. Kaycee Osamwonyi lamented that the deplorable condition of all federal roads in the state had caused untold hardship to Edo people.

He noted that most of the deplorable roads in the state were federal roads, adding that the roads had caused avoidable accidents resulting in loss of many lives. “Most of the failed portions now serve as hideouts for criminals to perpetrate their evil acts.

“If these failed portions are fixed, it would reduce criminal activities and accidents on the roads,” he said.

While seconding the motion, the Majority Leader Ho Charles Aiguobarueghian representing Ovia North East II said “Edo state has been cut off from the whole of Nigeria, all the entrances from Agbor axis in Delta state, from Edo Central, from Lagos, from Edo North, everywhere, we are cut off from the other parts of the country”

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Maria Edekor, member representing Esan North East II, noted that the state internal roads had been destroyed by articulated trucks in the process of trying to navigate through towns and villages in Edo Central.

Other lawmakers who spoke supported the motion and called for urgent action.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku summoned the Federal Controller of Works and the Director of FERMA in the state to appear before the House to explain why all federal roads were in their present deplorable state.

Also at plenary, a bill for a law to enact the Edo State College of Health Sciences and Technology Law 2023 scaled through second reading on the floor of the House and referred the matter to the relevant committee for consideration.