Edo Assembly moves to end cult killings

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

…Receives nominee for Chief Judge

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

In a bid to stop the senseless killings as a result of cult-related clashes, the Edo State House of Assembly has called on the state government and all the security agencies to wade into the spate of killings in parts of the state.

No fewer than six persons have lost their lives in parts of the state to secret cult-related killings in the last three weeks.

The House made the call, yesterday, during plenary, while concluding the debate on a matter of urgent public importance bordering on the state, raised by Frank Omosigho, member representing Oredo East constituency.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, observed that the killings, which he described as senseless, started in Auchi, from where it spread to other parts of the state, and called on relevant authorities to immediately deploy security agencies to stern the tide.

Moving the motion earlier, Omosigho said about seven young men had been murdered in different parts of the state with one killed while worshipping in a church at Amagba in his constituency on Sunday.

Other members, including the Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobaruekhian of Ovia North East; Nicholas Asonsere of Ikpoba Okha; Bright Iyamu of Orhionwon South constituency; Lecky Mustapha of Estako West(1) and Kingsley Ugabi of Estako East, all supported the call for action to stop the killings, saying if left unattended to, it was capable of negatively impacting on the economy of the state.

Also, the House received the name of a nominee for the position of Chief Judge of the state from Governor Godwin Obaseki for confirmation.

The Speaker, Agbebaku, referred the nominee to Committee on Rules and Business and Judiciary.