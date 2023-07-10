Edo assembly announces Okaka as Minority leader

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday announced Mr Eric Okaka (APC, Owan East) as the Minority leader of the House and Osamwonyi Atu (APC Orhionmwo) as the Minority whip.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, had during the June 20 plenary announced the receipt of letters from PDP, APC and LP parties nominating members for the assembly’s Principal Officers Council (POC).

Agbebaku urged members of the newly constituted POC and other members of the house to work for the common good and benefits of their constituencies and the state in general.

Also during Monday plenary, the House announced the composition of its various standing committees.

The Speaker would chair the selection committee while the Deputy speaker, Marie Edekor, would head the tenders board, among others

Meanwhile, the House has adopted a resolution calling on relevant government agencies to urgently fix the failed portions of the Auchi-Ayogwiri-Agenebode road that has been cut off by erosion.

The adoption of the resolution was sequel to a motion moved by Kingsley Ugabi, APC member representing Etsako East), under matters of urgent public importance.

Ugabi expressed displeasure over the plights of motorists on the failed portion of the road, adding that commuters now seek alternative routes to access their destinations.

Other lawmakers who spoke during the deliberation of the matter, aligned with the views of Ugabi and called on the relevant government agencies to urgently fix the road. (NAN)