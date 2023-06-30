Edo arrests fake PUWOV official over extortion, impersonation

Officials of the Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) have apprehended one Isesele Eugene, a suspected impersonator of the scheme, who has been extorting, assaulting, and impounding vehicles of unsuspecting members of the public at the Ramat Park axis of the Benin metropolis.

The PUWOV State Commander, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the suspect was arrested following an intelligence report and he has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

According to him, “Officials of the Edo State Public Works Volunteers have apprehended a suspected impersonator of the PUWOV scheme who has been operating at the Ramat Park axis in the Benin metropolis. The suspect known as Isesele Eugene was arrested around DVD Oil at Ramat Park, while on illegal operations.

“The suspect has been in the business of extorting, assaulting, and impounding vehicles of unsuspecting members of the public while posing as an official of PUWOV.”

The PUWOV boss further noted, “He was arrested following intelligence reports gathered on his illegal operations. He illegally arrests and impounds vehicles of unsuspecting members of the public at DVD Oil Ramat Park.

“The suspect has been handed over to the Oregbeni Police Division for further investigation as the case is presently being charged to court to ensure that the culprit is prosecuted accordingly.”

While seeking the support of residents, Yusuf-Osagie said, “We are committed to sanitizing the volunteer scheme and rid it of bad eggs. We urge members of the public to be mindful and watchful of impersonators operating and extorting motorists while posing as PUWOV officials.

“We urge anyone with complaints to report to the appropriate authorities. Call the following help lines 09150322999 and 08132030846 to report such unlawful acts.”