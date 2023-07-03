Edo APC chieftain commends Victoria Amu over award

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. John Mayaki, has commanded a prominent member of (APC) in the State, Victoria Amu, for her remarkable achievement of receiving the prestigious award for Infrastructural and Human Capital Development.



According to him, the recognition serves as a testament to Amu’s unwavering commitment and tireless efforts to improve the lives of the Afemai people in Edo North.



“Victoria Omua Amu’s dedication to empowering the community through various initiatives, philanthropy, and infrastructural development is unparalleled. Mayaki also acknowledged the significant positive impact she has made on the lives of numerous individuals, emphasizing her unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being and opportunities of the people in Afemai.



“Amu’s empowerment initiatives have provided invaluable support to the Afemai people, enabling them to acquire new skills, establish businesses, and enhance their livelihoods. Her philanthropic endeavors have positively influenced countless lives by providing essential resources, healthcare services, and educational opportunities to those in need.



“Furthermore, Amu’s commitment to infrastructural development has transformed the area, resulting in improved connectivity, accessibility, and overall quality of life. The enduring effects of her efforts will continue to benefit future generations, as the community flourishes and progresses.



“The prestigious award bestowed upon Victoria Amu reflects the well-deserved recognition of her tireless work and unwavering dedication. It serves as evidence of her exceptional leadership, visionary mindset, and relentless determination to bring about positive change for the Afemai people. Her remarkable pursuit of infrastructural and human capital development sets an inspiring example for others to follow.



“May this recognition inspire Amu to continue her remarkable work and motivate others to join in her efforts to uplift communities and create a better future. Her accomplishments serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, and the community expresses gratitude for the profound impact she has made.



“Once again, congratulations to Victoria Amu on this well-deserved honor. Her achievements are an inspiration to all, and her indelible mark on the community will be remembered for years to come.”