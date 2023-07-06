Edo 2024: Rev Fr Obinyan urged to join governorship race 

Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan

A group, known as Youth for Good Governance (YGG), a political wing of the Arigbe Foundation, on Thursday appealed to a Catholic Priest in Edo, Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan, to join the 2024 Edo governorship race in the interest of the people.

The spokesperson for the group, Idris Zekeri, made the appeal when he led members of the group on a courtesy visit to Rev. Fr. Obinyan in Benin.

Zekeri said Obinyan’s unwavering commitment to true tenets of the Christian faith, his outstanding efforts in reaching out to people and empowering the masses had attracted the group’s attention to him.

He noted that Obinyan’s consistency in virtuous endeavors had not gone unnoticed, adding that it has earned him a reputation as a true guide and a source of hope in the state.

“We have come to see the priest primarily to seek for prayers and to present him a letter, requesting him to contest for the 2024 governorship election in Edo.

“The reason is simple. The scripture said it that when the righteous rules, the people rejoice but when the wicked rules, there is sorrow and tears.

“We firmly believe that your passion for the common man, as well as your ability to stand firm on the side of truth, make you an exceptional candidate for the highest position in our dear state.

“In the next election, the youth of Edo will not just be bystanders but will be part of the process. From now, we will begin to screen likely candidates that can occupy the office of governor,” he said.

According to him, “we have come to the conclusion that Rev. Fr. Obinyan can do the job because he is a decent person who has the fear of God with a track record of humanitarian assistance and interest for the people.”

Speaking further, Zekeri said the priest hailed from Edo central part of the state stressing that, for balancing, the governorship position should go to Edo central since it had gone to Edo North and South.

“I am from Edo North, we have had a governor, the Edo Southerners here today will agree with me that they have had a governor.

“So for the interest of justice, equity and fairness, it is important that we look at Edo central for the governorship candidate.

“Rev. Fr. Obinyan is not interested in being the governor but we are appealing to him to be interested so that he can bring the desired good governance to Edo.,” he added.

Responding, Rev. Fr. Obinyan thanked the group for being the representatives of the people, saying that he considered their request to be inspiring and reassuring.

He added that he would consider the request prayerfully and get back to them

He prayed for God’s blessings and guidance upon the Youths as they continue to seek good things for the state. (NAN)