Edo 2024: Group wants Catholic priest to vie for governor

.I will seek the face of God – Father

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group, Youth for Good Governance (YGG) which is the political wing of a United Kingdom based Arigbe Victor Foundation, has asked a popular Catholic Priest in Edo State, Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Obiyan to throw his hat into the ring and contest the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

The group stated this when they paid a courtesy visit to the catholic priest at the St Francis Catholic Church, Ekheuan Road in Benin City where he is the parish priest and submitted an official letter requesting him to join the race.

They said he has an unwavering commitment to the tenets of the Christian faith and has outstanding efforts in reaching out to the poor and the needy in the society without discrimination.

Part of the letter titled “A call to contest the Edo State governorship election in 2024” endorsed by the Convener of the Foundation, Arigbe Victor, General Secretary, Godswill Omuwa and the Director of Publicity, Idris Zekeri reads “Your consistency in these virtuous endeavors has not gone unnoticed, and it has earned you a reputation as a true guide and a source of hope in our community.

“We firmly believe that your passion for the common man, as well as your ability to stand firm on the side of truth, make you an exceptional candidate for higher responsibilities in our dear state of Edo. You have undoubtedly proven yourself as a remarkable leader who tirelessly works towards the betterment of our society, and it is with utmost conviction that we, as the Youth for Good Governance, wholeheartedly call on you to consider contesting the next Edo State Governorship Election in 2024.”

Speaking to newsmen after a closed door meeting the priest, Zekeri said in addition to his competence, he is from the Edo Central Senatorial District of the where there is a clamour all political parties in the state should pick their candidates from.

When asked for his reaction, Fr. Obiyan said “I thank them for being representatives of the people, as a priest, whatever we do, we put first the will of God as we navigate through life and so I consider this very inspiring, very reassuring and I am considering it prayerfully and I will get back to them in due time.”