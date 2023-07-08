Edo 2024: CCB commissioner meets APC stakeholders

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A former member of the House of Representatives and the Federal Commissioner at the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma has begun meeting critical stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress in Edo State to woo them to support his bid to win the party's ticket for next year's governorship election.

Agbonayinma, who represented Ikpoba-Okha/Egor in the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019 at a meeting with Ikpoba-Okha APC women leaders, said he remained committed to gender equality and women empowerment.

He said he empowered hundreds of women in his several zonal intervention projects otherwise known as constituency projects.

According to him, “I gave more attention to women because when it comes to political campaigns, women are the greatest mobilizers.

“Many of you can help to spread what I achieve to others across the state. My purpose in this race is to ensure better life for all.”

Agbonayinma has also met with APC leaders to intimidate of his ambition.