Edo 2024: LP chair says no candidate has been endorsed

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure late Wednesday evening in Benin City said that the party has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the Edo 2024 gubernatorial elections adding that the party is open to all.



Besides, he said the crisis in the state chapter of the party has been resolved and that the door of the party is open for everyone who has interest in joining it.

Abure made the statement in Benin City, Edo State, after his two days thank you visit to Edo State.



He said: “I want to thank you for the support you gave to Labour Party candidates during the 2023 general elections. I want to say that our work was made easy by your support. I want to say that the press adequately reported us, despite the fact that we don’t have money to share but out of your zeal to see a new Nigeria.

“I came to thank everybody in Edo State for their support during the election, I started the visit from my Ward 3 Esan North East, where I met with all the leaders of the party. I want to thank them, because in my Ward, I won all the elections, both the Presidential and House of Assembly Elections, though it was marred with irregularities, I won all.

On the crisis rocking the party after the election, he said, “we have set up committee to look at the problem of Labour Party in Edo State and resolved the problems and I have said that our doors are open to our members and I want to make it categorically clear that I have not endorsed anybody for Edo 2024 governorship election.

“The Labour Party Primaries that will produce the candidate is going to be competitive; it is going to be transparent. Our problem with PDP and APC is that they lack internal party democracy, that will produce the candidate that has the pedigree, the capacity and competency to anchor our affairs as a nation and that has landed us in the problem we are today.

“Therefore as an emerging political party, who believe that we should change the political narrative. We cannot be seen doing the same thing. Members and delegates of the Labour Party will decide who becomes the party candidate for the Edo 2024 election.”