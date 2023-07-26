Edeoga condemns killing of traders in Enugu, asks police to be more cautious with protesters

By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections in Enugu state, Mr. Chijioke Edeoga has condemned the killing of protesting traders at Ogbete market Enugu, on Wednesday.

Edeoga said that security agencies should engage protesters in a civilised manner, other than restoring to high handedness and ultimate termination of the lives of innocent citizens.

Edeoga made the remarks while reacting to the protest that erupted in Enugu on Wednesday over the sealing of shops and business centers by Governor Peter Mbah led administration for their failure to open for businesses during last Monday’s Sit-at-home exercise.

Edeoga said that legitimate and peaceful Protest is the right of every citizen as enshrined in the constitution. He described the situation as unfortunate and a development that would have been avoided.

In his verified twitter handle, Edeoga called on security agencies to engage the protesters in a more civil manner to avoid breakdown of law and order in the state.

“I have just been notified of the death of a trader, protesting the sealing of his shop in Enugu metropolis. This is Sad, unfortunate and avoidable. Human life is sacred and must be treated as such.

“I call on the security agencies to engage the protesters in a more civil manner to avoid breakdown of law and order in our dear state. Legitimate Protest is the right of every citizen as enshrined in our constitution,” Edeoga said.