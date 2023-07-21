ECOWAS Parliament, East African Legislative Assembly collaborate to boost business integration

By Victoria Ojeme

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have announced a plan to join forces to promote free movement of people, trade, and investment in a bid to foster greater integration and enhance business prospects within the continent.

The two regional legislative bodies recently engaged in discussions during a courtesy visit by EALA’s Speaker, Rt. Hon Ntakirutimana Joseph, to the ECOWAS Parliament’s Speaker, Rt Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis in Abuja. Both sides expressed their commitment to developing a legislative framework that encourages integration.

During a press conference held after their closed-door meeting, Hon Joseph emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation between ECOWAS and EALA. He stated that their goal is to create an Africa where people can move freely and conduct business across regions, ultimately fostering a more connected and prosperous continent. While acknowledging the economic and political challenges faced by some member countries in his region, he expressed confidence that these hurdles could be overcome through mediation and collaboration with ECOWAS, allowing for the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

Accompanied by Dr. Mlozi Shogo from the Tanzanian parliament, Hon Joseph took the opportunity to seek support from the ECOWAS Parliament for the candidacy of Dr. Tulia Ackson, the Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament, who is running for the Speakership of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Dr. Ackson, described as a prominent female lawyer, academic, and politician, symbolizes women’s empowerment and progress, making her an inspiration not only to African women but to women worldwide.

Speaker Tunis also emphasized the significance of free movement as a key factor in their collaboration. He asserted that as representatives of the African people, they aim to devise resolutions that promote seamless movement between West Africa and East Africa. The ultimate objective is to unite Africa under a common purpose.

The delegation also visited the ECOWAS Commission, where they engaged in fruitful discussions with the President of the commission, Dr. Omar Touray.

Regarding Dr. Ackson’s candidature for the IPU Speakership, Tunis expressed joy over the African Union’s endorsement. He remarked that supporting her would be a collective effort representing Africa’s interests on the global stage.

Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, who received the delegation, highlighted the visit’s significance as a step toward closer collaboration and mutual interests within the continent. He stressed that Africa’s strength lies in unity, which can effectively tackle various issues, including climate change and human trafficking, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

The ECOWAS Parliament and the East African Legislative Assembly’s collaboration signals a proactive approach to enhance integration and business opportunities across Africa, fostering unity and progress on the continent. Additionally, their support for Dr. Tulia Ackson’s candidature further underscores their commitment to empowering women and promoting Africa’s representation on the global stage.