Economy: Stakeholders task govt on insecurity, youth inclusiveness

By Peter Egwuatu

Stakeholders in both private and public sectors have emphasized the need for government to tackle the insecurity, infrastructure gap, youth exclusiveness among other impediments in order to boost the economy.

The stakeholders, who converged at an event organized by Africa Soft Power, in Lagos, in collaboration with the Ford Foundation, Open Society Foundations, and African Women on Board, focused on the intricate relationship between digital platforms, technology adoption, youth empowerment, and creative entrepreneurship.

Commenting, Nkiru Balonwu, Founder and Creative Director of Africa Soft Power, said: “As a country and as a continent, it is imperative to include young people and women in every leadership space. From #endsars, to #Congoisbleeding and other several social movements that the continent has witnessed in recent years, we have seen what happens when we do not provide the needed inclusion and security for women and young people.’

“We will continue to have these conversations, shining the light on the immense opportunities that Africa’s soft power, deeply rooted in its vibrant culture and youthful population, offers for growth.

While the advent of digital media and advancements in technology are providing African youth with platforms to express their talents, shape their own narratives, and build successful careers across various industries, we remain committed to advancing conversations that will help the continent leverage this growth potential,” Nkiru added.

Also speaking, Akintunde Oyebode, Commissioner of Finance & Economic Development, Ekiti State, said: “You can’t solve the problem of security where there is absence of fairness and justice. A big driver of crime is the absence of consequence, this is why you will find that in a society where there’s an absence of consequence, people often gravitate towards crime.

“The challenge of security in Nigeria is a hydra-headed problem, in some parts of the country, there’s major kidnappings ongoing, in other parts, there is a drug problem, but at the heart of it all is a clear admission that state capacity has been waning for a while and has gotten to a point where it is simply incapable of responding to social issues.”