Economy: Plateau taskforce appeals for return of carted-away govt vehicles

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The task force on the recovery of purported auctioned government property has appealed to the conscience of former Plateau State Government officials who absconded with government property especially vehicles to return them to ensure the smooth running of official duties.

The task force reminded those concerned of the reality of the time which has made it impossible for the governor Caleb Mutfwang-led administration to engage in the purchase of vehicles when there are alternatives in the hands of former officials.

A statement issued in Jos by Pam Davou, the

Secretary of the committee on behalf of the Chairman, Nde Isaac Wadak maintained its mandate is “to identity/locate and recover Government property purported to have been illegally auctioned, boarded or possessed.”

His words, “The Task Force has so far received inventories and reports of most landed property, equipment, moveable assets, including vehicles and machinery belonging to the government. The Task Force, in pursuit of this, has written letters to people who are allegedly in possession of government property to return them for use by new officers occupying their former offices. The Task Force has started retrieving government property including vehicles from some individuals who complied with the appeal to return same.

“The Task Force is hereby appealing to those who are yet to comply and return the vehicles in their possession, even after being officially communicated, to kindly return them as there is a dearth of vehicles at the moment for official use. Those concerned should again consider the humongous cost of these vehicles should the government want to acquire them under the present economic realities.”

He added, “The Task Force has discovered that some persons have allocated to themselves, government lands and landed property without due process. The Task Force is therefore calling on those in this category to immediately vacate such property

henceforth. Failure to comply with the instructions above, and haven being

officially notified, the Task Force will embark on publishing the names of defaulters in National dailies, while equally embarking on the physical retrieval of these government properties…”