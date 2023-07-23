Economic crunch: Artisans cry, as beggars flood cities

Web image: Street beggars

By Adesina Wahab

“How are you doing sir, I just called to ask after your health and family”, that has been a recurring telephone call from the auto mechanic who usually works on the car of a senior member of staff of a national newspaper based in Lagos.

The artisan keeps calling him almost every other day, until it struck the journalist that the artisan is only trying to find out if there is any job for him to do.

The other day, another journalist, who called his mechanic to come and fix a little problem in his car, was startled when four other guys came with the man he called. “I asked him immediately what the matter was, that I only called him. He told me that he and his colleagues share the same workshop and that they now work as a team and share whatever proceeds come out, so that at least, each of them would go home with something. In the end, I gave them N5,000 which they shared.”

The story is not different from that of Jide, whose panel beater frantically waved him down few days ago to lament his plight. “The man, Baba Ibeji, told me that since I went to his workshop in May, this year to do some body work on my car, he has not got another job and this is July. I felt for him, but I cannot also pray to have cause to patronise him every now and then. We are all managing the little we have,” he said.

For Muideen, popularly called ‘Alufa’, who runs a barber’s shop in Ajasa area of Lagos, if he sticks to the official rates prescribed by the Barbers’ Association in the state, he may have to close his shop. “Our association wants us to collect N700 for an adult’s cut, but if I stick to that, nobody will come here again. Even little kids are supposed to pay N500. I have been using my discretion to get people to patronise me. Sometimes, an adult will offer N500 but I will take it after complaining that it is small. The only time I don’t do that is when there is power outage and I have to use the power generator.

“I also work in a factory in Ikeja during the day as the peak period for our business is in the evening. My apprentices man the shop during the day time to attend to customers. The situation is critical,” he lamented.

The under the bridge in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos is a rendezvous for artisans of different trades. They range from bricklayers to tilers and even welders among others. Early in the morning, one can always see them waiting for people to come and call them to construction sites.

“It is just like the Biblical parable of workers in the vineyard by the Lord Jesus where the workers waited to be called to work in a vineyard. Sometimes one can wait here from morning until evening before people would come to seek one’s services. However, most of the time, the type of jobs we get are repair works which may be due to an emergency situation in homes. Contractors working on big projects usually have their own teams of artisans, but if the hands available are not enough they come for people like us here.

“In the last few months, things have been tough, patronage has been poor. The high cost of building materials has made things difficult. A bag of cement is now over N5,000 and same goes for the cost of laterite, blocks and other building items. We are not finding it easy,” Bola, a bricklayer said.

Oloyede, a welder, listed the high cost of iron rods and poor power supply as the major challenges negatively affecting his trade. “Most people are building bungalows because of the cost involved in making decking. To erect a decking for a three-bedroom house, one may need up to N3 million to buy iron rods, we are not listing the cost of cement and other items. Moreover, if you have a generator that is powerful enough to help you do some welding work, you have to fuel it. That has led to many of us leaving the job to to some other things like commercial bike riding,” he opined.

From interactions with various artisans across many trades, it is evident that patronage is poor.

Number of beggars on the rise

Femi, (other name withheld) a staff of a teaching hospital in Lagos, got a bit embarrassed few days ago while trekking from his office to the nearest bus stop to board a bus back home in Alagbado, Lagos. While trekking the about 500 metres to the bus stop, he was accosted thrice by people seeking financial help.

“The first man just crossed to my side of the road and asked me I could help him with some money to feed. I politely turned him down because I was not having enough money to even get home. About a minute later, another man asked for the same thing and finally, a woman did same. Somehow, I felt bad that I could not be of help to any of them.

“The same scenario played itself out one Sunday morning when I didn’t even have a Kobo to go to church. I left home with the intention of trekking from my area to Oko Filling area near Obasanjo Farm in Ota, I wanted to go and see somebody who could lend me some money. A woman approached me saying there was nothing for her family to eat and any amount would do, but i was also hard pressed for funds,”he stated.

Popular bus stops and bridges (whether pedestrian or flyover for vehicles) have become melting points for beggars. The Jubilee Bridge in Abule Egba, Lagos is an example. Daily, the bridge gets new inflow of beggars, not only from the northern part of the country, but locals too.

“Apart from street urchins, there is a set of beggars one can describe as ‘corporate beggars’. I have noticed one lady who is always by the Abule Egba end and she dresses smartly and speaks impeccable English. If you pass there say anything from 10.30pm, she would be there and her style is to ask for money to supplement her transport fare. There was a night it rained and she was still there, almost in the dark and not minding the dangers,” Adeyemi Alade, said.

Homelessness, others may increase

David Olubayo, a banker cum social commentator, opined that the economic situation is already leading to more people becoming homeless, increase in crime rate, students dropping out of school among other issues.

“The recent steps taken by the federal government to beef up its revenue and reduce waste are necessary even though their implementation is not tidy enough. However, in situations like that, the fallouts could be hard on the people, especially, the masses. With the high cost of building materials for instance, the housing deficit will continue to increase and more people becoming homeless.

“The economic crunch has also led to a drastic reduction in the purchasing power of the people, many people are losing their jobs and the attendant consequences are better imagined. A lot of youths are just sitting idle and some have resorted to criminal acts. Drug abuse is also on the rise and people find means of trying to get over their problems. We are sitting on a time bomb,” he said.\

Parents’ lamentation

The National President of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, expressed the fear that the situation may lead to many parents unable to meet their obligation of training their children.

“Already, there are reports of some parents abandoning their families and absconding from home. We don’t condone parents being irresponsible, however, the pressure is becoming too much on them. Schools have increased their fees either subtly or openly. The incomes of parents have not improved or be increased, yet the expenses are rising steeply.

“Whether your child goes to school from home or not, parents now spend more money to take care of them. The cost of feeding, the transport fares are there. Most parents whose children are in school at different levels are not civil servants. The number of civil servants in the country is small compared to those who are artisans, running businesses of their own or doing one thing or the other to earn a living. Everybody is literally roasting,” he said.