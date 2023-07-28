Ecological disaster and worthy intervention of a lawmaker

By ADESORO AUSTEN

ECOLOGICAL disaster is a global phenomenon. it is not peculiar to Nigeria. In other civilised climes we have seen genuine frantic efforts being made pragmatically to curtail its devastating effects on people and property. But, in Nigeria ecological disasters have become a recurring decimal, because in most cases relevant authorities saddled with preventing or handling their devastating effects seem not to be living up to expectations.

Therefore, because of this sad reality, ecological threat is now a bad omen that has constantly put many Nigerians in pain and agony; it has resulted in over-flooding of many communities over the years, especially those living in coastal areas of the country; causing significant homelessness, untold hardship and instant poverty.

Take 2022, for instance, the level of ecological disasters in Nigeria was mindboggling, and the people of Ndokwa/Ukuani Federal Constituency in Delta State, had their share of misfortune, trauma and regrets. Perhaps, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi has been looking for the opportunity to draw the attention of relevant authorities to the unfortunate ecological challenges in his constituency to no avail. Definitely, it was one of the issues that dominated his campaign for the House of Representatives earlier this year, in which he has become triumphant.

On Thursday July 20, 2023, on the floor of the House of Representatives, Ezechi got an historical opportunity he has been waiting for to begin his concerted agenda to ameliorate the suffering of his people in Ndokwa/Ukuani Federal Constituency in Delta State. In getting his opportunity to raise awareness about this ecological threat to his people, it is heart warming to note that the House of Representatives lived up to the expectations of Nigerians by embracing his motion, which was seconded by Hon. Fred Egbedi from Bayelsa State, and unanimously adopted it.

The beauty of this positive development is that a reputable Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, the Nigeria Good Governance Research Centre, almost immediately commended Ezechi and the House of Representatives, for the plenary decision concerning the nagging issue of ecological disaster in Ndokwa/Ukuani Federal Constituency in Delta State. In a widely used press release by electronic and print media in the country, which was dated July 21, 2023, and signed by the organization’s Executive Director, Comrade Nowinta Igbotako, a renowned prolific author, human rights and pro-democracy activist, the organisation declared as follows:

“It is absolutely commendable and soul- lifting to know that the House of Representatives discussed the nagging issue of ecological disaster in Ndokwa/Ukuani Federal Constituency in Delta State, during its plenary sessions on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Such early response and intervention taken by the House of Representatives was a perfect way of mitigating against the annual flood disaster and erosion within the Ndokwa/Ukuani Federal Constituency in Delta State. This is so encouraging because the Seasonal Climate Prediction, SCP, Annual Flood Outlook, AFO, by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET, and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency, NHSA, had forcasted early rainfall and possible flooding.

“Because of the damaging effect of the 2022 flooding that was experienced in Nigeria, which did not only result in several deaths, loss of properties and homes, but poverty and food insecurity, this decision reached at plenary is most commendable. In moving the timely motion on the house, the first termer, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, member representing Ndokwa/ Ukwani Federal Constituency of Delta State, has not only shown his positive pragmatic leadership disposition to his people, but displayed the capacity needed to make the difference in legislative matters in the 10th National Assembly. The motion will go a long way in preventing the people in the affected communities in Delta State, from experiencing frightful ecological disasters such that they went through in 2022.

“Just as Ezechi highlighted in his motion the Committee on Flood and Ecological Management should without delay embark on inspection of those communities that have been suffering over the years; and try also to discover the remote cause of the flood, with the ultimate view of finding a permanent solution. The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, as well as the National Commission For Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons, should also adequately prepare for an effective response, as they were mentioned passionately in Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi’s submission.”

Indeed, the ecological situation in Nigeria as a whole requires a desperate approach, so that those whose fates are currently hanging precariously as a result of certain ecological threats could have meaningful respite without delay. Knowing that farmers and those living in the coastal areas are being ravaged, displaced and tormented by ecological threats, which has become a recurring decimal, all relevant stakeholders should act assiduously, just as like Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi and the House of Representatives have done. This is to urge passionately that all relevant agencies working on ecological issues in Nigeria, should urgently and deliberately take action, to alleviate the sorrows, misery and hopelessness being experienced by coastal communities in Nigeria.

Governments in all strata in the country should also live up to the expectations of the people in flood prone areas, to rigorously put in place preemptive policies and designs in this regard. What is wrong if the Federal Government via the statutorily established agencies start the building of dams in coastal areas across the country; this can be funded proactively to block excessive flooding during rainy season? What of starting a massive programme of tree planting to forestall future flooding in affected communities?

Certainly, permanent measures are far better than fire brigade measures in handling the menace of flooding anywhere in the world. Ezechi’s example in the House of Representatives is a clarion call to all newly elected members of the House of Representatives, to make themselves readily available as catalysts for people-oriented drives in the nation’s 10th National Assembly. What Ezechi has done within a few weeks in the House of Representatives, is telling his good people in Ndokwa/ Ukwani Federal Constituency of Delta State, that he is indeed a fire that will burn perpetually in their interests by and aspirations. He has presented himself as a fantastic example!

Austen, a journalist and a legislative scholar, wrote from Asaba, Delta State