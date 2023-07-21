Ecobliss Pro Lighting and Events to host live concert in Benin City

In a bid to give Christians an opportunity to enjoy quality entertainment, Ecobliss Pro Lighting and Events has concluded plans to host a live concert in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

CEO of the company who is into lighting of live events, Emmanuel Chuks Okwose, in an interview said his involvement in show business is the motivation for this new project he has titled “SPACE”.

His company has provided quality lighting services for some of the biggest events in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Speaking further, Okwose said SPACE which stands for Spiritual Party At Christ’s Expense will create and to show that Christians can also relax and have fun just like other regular people.

He also noted that with the caliber of performers billed for the show, it will create a platform to also evangelize the gospel to unbelievers as well.

According to Okwose, the event seeks to also change the mindset of people on how they perceive Christians, saying that being one does not stop you from having fun with positive vibes.

Though no date has been fixed for the event, Okwose is optimistic that the concept which he described as one in a million will be held on Thursday September 7, 2023, at the Rick Rex Event City in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The vibrant show promoter however declined to name those billed to perform at the event, saying their identities will be revealed in due course.