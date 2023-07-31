Ebonyi witnesses non-compliance to Simon Ekpa’s sit-at-home order

By Peter Okutu,Abakalikii

Ebonyi State, Monday, witnessed a beehive of socio-economic activities as residents of the State were seen going about their normal activities, without any form of molestation and attacks by individuals suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the State.

Recall that there was an attack on members of Ishieke Community of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the State, last week, by enforcers of the Sit at-home order declared by Simon Ekpa.

When Vanguard went around the State capital of Ebonyi State, shops, business centres, supermarkets, Banks, government offices, filling stations, among others were opened for business.

Vehicular activities were also unhindered as commuters moved freely from one location to another in the State.

Vanguard observed that security agencies, especially the Army started their show of force on Sunday, which continued on Monday morning, with security vehicles stationed at strategic locations within the capital city.

At the time of this report, there was calmness and easy movement of goods and services across the State.

At Kpirikpiri Market, many buyers and sellers were seen carrying out business transactions without any form of restrictions as Churches such as Dominion City, Abakaliki, were opened for the commencement of her training programme titled” Dominion Leadership Institute, DLI” in the State.

Many have described the development as the right step in the right direction, tailored towards enhancing people’s confidence in the Security Agencies and the present administration in the State.

However, there’s still palpable fear that the enforcement of the 14 day sit at home order declared by Simon Ekpa might cause mayhem tomorrow (Tuesday) in the State, if unchecked by security forces.