Ebonyi: Reps to set  up Committee to investigate loss of 20 lives, boundary disputes 

By Peter Okutu

The Federal House of Representatives has lamented over the loss of over 20 lives recently in the Abaomege and Isinkwo communal boundary dispute in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

It therefore agreed to set up a committee to look into the remote and immediate cause of the agelong crisis and adduce solutions needed to bring it to an end.

The Committee will have four weeks to conclude its investigations and report back to the house.

This followed a resolution moved by the member representing Ohaozara,

Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency, Nkemkanma Kama.

The motion was seconded by Martins Esin representing Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Kama while moving the motion noted that the crisis between Abaomege and Ishinkwo communities started in 1912 over rice farmland.

He regretted that the crisis has continued without a tangible solution up to June 2023 resulting in the loss of lives and properties worth billions naira.

“The most recent resurgence has claimed more than 20 innocent victims”, he lamented.

The House expressed worry that the inhumane act has claimed lives and led to desertation of the affected communities by residents who have become displaced and leaving in inhumane and intolerable conditions.

The House therefore resolved that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) should undertake the desired emergency response action that will salvage the pathetic situation of the victims.

The House further noted that various administration in the state have failed to bring peace to the warring communities.

The House also noted that the 2021 boundary adjustment initiated by a state government committee headed by Rev Father Abraham Nwali cannot stand since section 8 of the constitution is categorical on the primacy of the National Assembly and its attendant acts on boundary adjustment.

“That the house set up an Ad-hoc committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the Ishinkwo and Abaomege age long crisis and adduce tangible solutions to same”.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas put the motion to vote and it was unanimously approved by all the lawmakers present.

The speaker announced that the Adhoc committee will be formally inaugurated on Tuesday 11th July and will have four weeks to carry out its assignment.