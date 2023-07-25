E-commerce platform reveals plan to empower African SMEs

E-commerce

Shopazhub, an innovative e-commerce platform, has begun operation. With a user-friendly interface and a comprehensive suite of tools, Shopazhub empowers African SMEs to engage in cross-border commerce and manage their online and offline business operations seamlessly.

With over 90% of global trade that takes place yearly, Africa only contributes a merger of 2.9% to the annual international commerce, reasons for this abysmal number is due to the hurdles that SMEs have to deal with in selling to multiple markets. Shopazhub is built to be an enabler fostering cross-border commerce for small businesses starting from Nigeria and expanding to other parts of the African market.

Setting up an online storefront is now effortless with Shopazhub, in just 5 minutes, businesses can establish their presence on the robust Shopazhub marketplace and start selling to a huge number of customers in multiple markets.

Shopazhub eliminates the need for developer assistance. Business owners can quickly build online stores, host them on the digital marketplace, and manage all operations from anywhere. Co-founded by Ugoo Chukwunyelu (CEO/Cofounder) and Abiodun Oyekunle (CTO/Cofounder)

Shopazhub brings a wealth of experience to the table. Ugoo has 7 years of finance and banking expertise, while Abiodun has 6+ years in software development, having built products in various sectors.

“We are thrilled to introduce Shopazhub,” said Ugoo Chukwunyelu, CEO of Shopazhub. “Our mission is to empower African SMEs and provide them with the tools to thrive in the global marketplace.”