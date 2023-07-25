DSS/NCS scuffle over Emefiele, an unmitigated shame — HURIWA

… tasks FG to restore professionalism, discipline

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has described as an ‘unmitigated shame’ the recent scuffle between the Department of State Services, DSS and the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, over the custody of the erstwhile CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

HURIWA in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko in Abuja, said that the open show by the DSS and NCS have revealed the decay in Nigeria, saying that Nigeria is becoming a “banana republic”.

This was as he urged the federal government to call the DSS to order as he said this would restore professionalism and discipline in the security outfit.

He said, “The government must call the DSS particularly to order and there has to be some kind of sanctions administratively for this open show of shame.

“There is also the threat this event of a very despicable kind has on Nigeria and this will scare away willing foreign direct investors who would now think that Nigeria is in an autopilot position whereby the decisions of the competent courts of law are treated with disdain by a statutory law enforcement body such as the DSS.

“We ask the Federal government to stop allowing security officials paid from taxpayers money to continuously act in ways that depicts the country as a very lawless contraption.

“We urge the Federal government to put an end to these cocktails of disgraceful public fights by officers of supposed law enforcement agencies. The other day it was between the DSS and the EFCC just before President Tinubu fiend the EFCC’S chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa and the DSS has since detained him for over a month without charge in a competent judicial forum.

“Today it is between the DSS and the Prison warders and this scuffle was conducted right before the general public and the story and pictorials from this show of shame must have been globally circulated meaning that Nigeria has suffered international opprobrium and her global standing sullied. President Tinubu must restore professionalism and discipline in all the law enforcement and security institutions in the country.”