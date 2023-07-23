DSS investigates purported Tribunal appearance on Gov Mbah’s NYSC certificate saga

By Dennis Agbo

The Department for State service, DSS, has disclosed that it was investigating the purported appearance of one Isa Yahaya Mohammed at the Enugu state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on behalf of the service.

Mohammed who claimed to be an official of the DSS had on Tuesday last week testified at the Tribunal where he cleared Governor Mbah of forgery of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, discharge certificate and indicted the NYSC of cover up, shoddy investigation and hasty conclusions.

Mohammed had told the Justice Kudirat Akano-led panel that the NYSC made hasty investigation in tagging Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate as fake, stating that certificates in Mbah’s series were found to have been issued to corps members in Lagos, contrary to NYSC’s claim.

But the DSS has been inundated with inquiries after Mohammed’s appearance, compelling the secret service to issue a temporary statement on the matter, stating that investigation about Mohammed and his appearance at the tribunal are being investigated.

DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya in his response to our correspondent on the matter said, “The Service is investigating this.”

Pressured to volunteer more information, Afunanya flatly insisted that the agency was on the course of investigation and refused to say more.

Mohammed had at the tribunal, while giving testimony claimed that he was a serving deputy director in charge of operations at the DSS and later contradicted himself in his written deposition where he wrote that he was Deputy Director (Strategy).

Mohammed at the Tribunal said that the failure of NYSC to maintain a proper record-keeping system was the cause of its inability to trace Mbah’s initial certificate.

Giving evidence, Mohammed identified himself as DSS Deputy Director, Operations and Strategic Department, stating that said the security agency commenced an investigation into the discharge certificate controversy following a petition to it by Mbah dated February 8, 2023.

According to him, there was an exchange of correspondence between Mbah and NYSC at every stage of their interaction.

But Mohammed after his appearance has been variously reported as retired Assistant Director of the DSS, prompting the investigation on Mohammed.