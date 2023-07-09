DSS grills ex-Zamfara gov, Yari

Abdulazizi Yari

The senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari, is being grilled by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

A source close to him stated that he went to the DSS office with the former governor of Zamfara State, when they detained him.

The reason for his detention and interrogation has not been ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

According to the source: “Senator Yari is still in the DSS custody, but he should be out soon in sha ’Allah. He went to their office himself after the plenary. I escorted him there and he has been there since then”.