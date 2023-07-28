Home » News » DSS continuous detention of Emefiele, abuse of judicial process – PDP Chieftain tells FG
July 28, 2023

DSS continuous detention of Emefiele, abuse of judicial process – PDP Chieftain tells FG

By David Odama

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic party, (PDP), Engr. Anslem Ijebor,  Friday faulted the continued detention of the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele calling  on the federal government to urgently intervene in  his continuous incarceration  by the Department of State Security, DSS .

Ijebor,  who despite his party affiliation,  became an ally of Peter Obi, in the last presidential election, on ground of his conviction,  made the  call while speaking with Journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The former PDP House of Representatives Aspirant in Edo state was also quick to  condemn DSS for the unnecessarily  detention of the former  CBN governor, stating that “Agencies of government should always live by example by obeying court order. 

According to the PDP Chieftain,  “for  the  nations’ democracy to be taken seriously in the comity  of nations, the  president must live by  example and  not seen as above the law. All Federal agencies should  accord the citizens their legitimate right and stop making  then second citizens of our great nation that is widely celebrated as the pride of Africa”.

” our security agencies especially DSS have   constantly trample on our justice system by mindlessly infringing on  the fundamental rights of noble Nigerians”, the Frontline politician alleged. . 

According to the one time House of Representatives Aspirant in Edo state, the action of the DSS is not only portraying the nation in bad light, but gradually killing  the country’s democracy.

While he  further advised  DSS  to  obey the  court order and release the former  CBN governor,  Godwin Emefiele, Ijebor  also admonished the security agencies to be   more civil,  patriotic and trade  with caution not to demystify  the Nigerian judicial system.

” It should be clear that not even the president of the federal republic of Nigeria is in any way greater than the court. Government agencies should stop infringing on the right of citizens”; Ijebor said.

On the removal of fuel subsidy, the PDP Chieftain  declared  the action of the Tinibu led government as not only ill timing, but likely to increase the hardship Nigerians were facing.

He furiously questioned: “How can the government remove subsidy without  proper palliative measures in place to cushion the effect of the anticipated suffering  of Nigerians?”.

Ijebor, further suggested that funds saved from the  subsidy  should be channeled into areas such as  Agriculture, Power ,Health Care  and  Educational sectors.

He said such consideration would ensure adequate palliative measures where Nigerians can have access to reduction in prices of food stuff especially staple foods like rice, affordable health care and education for all Nigerians in the aspects that could easily enhance the standard of living of all her citizens.

“Nigerians are very strong willed, If proper policy directions were provided, Nigerians can even afford to purchase fuel at any amount without complain.

“Remover of fuel subsidy in itself is not a bad thing but the timing is what is wrong. My only advise to the federal government is that they should channel the funds originally meant for subsidy to the aforementioned areas that would impact on the lives of the generality of the Nigerian Citizens.

“Funds saved from subsidy be  used  to urgently improve on  technical education in the country, in a bid to realize skill acquisition that would essentially drive the small and medium scale enterprise in growing our economy to greater heights of prosperity”;

