DSS continuous detention of Emefiele, abuse of judicial process – PDP Chieftain tells FG

Emefiele

By David Odama

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic party, (PDP), Engr. Anslem Ijebor, Friday faulted the continued detention of the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele calling on the federal government to urgently intervene in his continuous incarceration by the Department of State Security, DSS .

Ijebor, who despite his party affiliation, became an ally of Peter Obi, in the last presidential election, on ground of his conviction, made the call while speaking with Journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The former PDP House of Representatives Aspirant in Edo state was also quick to condemn DSS for the unnecessarily detention of the former CBN governor, stating that “Agencies of government should always live by example by obeying court order.

According to the PDP Chieftain, “for the nations’ democracy to be taken seriously in the comity of nations, the president must live by example and not seen as above the law. All Federal agencies should accord the citizens their legitimate right and stop making then second citizens of our great nation that is widely celebrated as the pride of Africa”.

” our security agencies especially DSS have constantly trample on our justice system by mindlessly infringing on the fundamental rights of noble Nigerians”, the Frontline politician alleged. .

According to the one time House of Representatives Aspirant in Edo state, the action of the DSS is not only portraying the nation in bad light, but gradually killing the country’s democracy.

While he further advised DSS to obey the court order and release the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, Ijebor also admonished the security agencies to be more civil, patriotic and trade with caution not to demystify the Nigerian judicial system.

” It should be clear that not even the president of the federal republic of Nigeria is in any way greater than the court. Government agencies should stop infringing on the right of citizens”; Ijebor said.

On the removal of fuel subsidy, the PDP Chieftain declared the action of the Tinibu led government as not only ill timing, but likely to increase the hardship Nigerians were facing.

He furiously questioned: “How can the government remove subsidy without proper palliative measures in place to cushion the effect of the anticipated suffering of Nigerians?”.

Ijebor, further suggested that funds saved from the subsidy should be channeled into areas such as Agriculture, Power ,Health Care and Educational sectors.

He said such consideration would ensure adequate palliative measures where Nigerians can have access to reduction in prices of food stuff especially staple foods like rice, affordable health care and education for all Nigerians in the aspects that could easily enhance the standard of living of all her citizens.

“Nigerians are very strong willed, If proper policy directions were provided, Nigerians can even afford to purchase fuel at any amount without complain.

“Remover of fuel subsidy in itself is not a bad thing but the timing is what is wrong. My only advise to the federal government is that they should channel the funds originally meant for subsidy to the aforementioned areas that would impact on the lives of the generality of the Nigerian Citizens.

“Funds saved from subsidy be used to urgently improve on technical education in the country, in a bid to realize skill acquisition that would essentially drive the small and medium scale enterprise in growing our economy to greater heights of prosperity”;