DSS bent on re-arresting Emefiele despite bail by court – Daudu

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

Innocent Anaba

Counsel to suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, on Tuesday, raised the alarm that Department of State Service, DSS, was bent on re-arresting his client despite the bail granted him by the court.

Recall that Justice Nicolas Oweibo, had earlier in the day, admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20million and one surety in like sum.

Emefiele’s bail followed his arraignment by DSS on a two count charge of illegal possession of firearms.

But shortly after Emefiele was granted bail and ordered to be reminded in Prison custody, DSS operatives drove out the Hillux Pick Up van used in bringing Emefiele to court, suggesting that they want to take him back to their detention centre.

Daudu, then informed the court of DSS’s plot to re-arrests Emefiele.

Though the court noted that he had done what was required of him, Daudu told the court that with the development, they would want to perfect the bail conditions, so that Emefiele could be allowed to go free.

But the judge still in doubt on what he could do in the circumstances, told Daudu to allow him dispose of other matter before the court and get back to him.

Meanwhile, scores of hooded DSS operatives, were sights around the court room, apparently bent on re-arresting Emefiele.