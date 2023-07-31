Drug, medicine sellers resisting relocation to Kano CWC have ulterior motives, says PCN Registrar

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, PCN, Pharm. Ibrahim Baba-Shehu has said that drug or medicine sellers resisting and frustrating plans to relocate open drug markets in Kano State to the government designated centres, Coordinated Wholesale Centre, CWC, have ulterior motives.

Baba-Shehu stated this while addressing newsmen after an interface with the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel on the development and idea behind the CWC approved by the Federal and state governments.

He said the Coordinated Wholesale Centre, CWC was designed by the governments to regulate sales of drugs in the open market nothing that it is not only peculiar to Kano State alone.

He cited several laws which prohibits sales of drug in the open market.

According to him, “the issue of Coordinated Wholesale Centre is not only peculiar to Kano as it involve states such as Lagos, Anambra and Abia.

“We are not moving them to another market, we are only moving them to a regulated centre where the facilities they will stay has all the requirements for storage and safeguard the qualities of medicines. It will be duly registered and licensed by the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, NAFDAC, and other parastatals have offices there to ensure that day to day activities of that facility is in tandem with the laid down guidelines for operating pharmaceutical premises.

“It is obvious that we didn’t just arrive at this concept, without carrying the people in the market along. Infact we even traveled with some of them outside the country to conceive and present this concept to the government for approval of it establishment. So, the people who are today resisting are people who have ulterior motives. People who cannot survive under proper strict regulations. And that is what we want to regulate. And those who resist means that such an individual have something that he or she is doing which is inimical to health and well being of the people either promoting sales of fake and adulterated medicines or folsified medicine, selling of controlled medicines in a way that it is such injurious to the society because it affects people’s behaviour which also leads to insecurity,” Baba-Shehu however stated.

In his response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel said insecurity cases and crimes recorded in the state were associated to drug abuse, noting that curbing the menace of drug abuse is crucial.

CP Gumel however maintained that drug should not be sold in the open market like groundnuts, underscoring the importance of relocating drug sales to regulated and controlled centres.