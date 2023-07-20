Drogba was not a goalscorer when I signed him – Mourinho

By Ayobami Okerinde

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has made a revealing statement about Chelsea and Ivorian legend, Didier Drogba.

The Portuguese tactician made a post on his Instagram in what appears to be a ‘celebration’ of his signing of Drogba 19 years ago.

He said the Ivorian is forever one of his favourite players that he has coached.

“20 July 2004 I signed this striker. He couldn’t score, he couldn’t work, he couldn’t fight, he couldn’t lead. I was lucky to win 3 premier leagues with this guy. Forever one of my gang @didierdrogba.”

Drogba joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2004 for £24 million. He scored 164 goals in his two spells at the club.