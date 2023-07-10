Driver, motorboy, 16 others die in Lagos, Abuja auto crashes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Luminous Jannamike & Efe Onodjae, LAGOS

It was a black Sunday, yesterday, as a 24-seater passenger bus crashed into a stationary trailer on the Lagos-Badagry expressway, killing 15 passengers, including drivers and motor boy on board, while nine others are currently under intensive medical care.

Relatedly, another auto crash in Dutse Baupma, Abuja, has claimed three lives and left four others critically injured, the FCT Police Command, has said.

The Lagos tragic accident, it was gathered, occurred at a point called, Agemowo, near Mowo, on the Lagos-Badagry highway.

It was gathered that the accident was a result of over-speeding, resulting in a brake failure, as the bus rammed into the stationary trailer in the process.

Rescue personnel, who rushed to the scene later recovered the bodies from the wreckage with the injured victims.

It was gathered that the passengers chartered the bus from the Yaba area of Lagos to attend a group party in the Republic of Benin.

A report by Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, confirmed that 15 persons died.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “An accident happened at Agemuwo bus stop in the early hours of Sunday between a truck and a 24-passenger commercial bus during a downpour.

“The bus driver, who was said to be at a high speed and driving recklessly, lost control and rammed into an oncoming truck.

“14 out of the 24 passengers including the bus driver was confirmed dead on the spot, 10 critically injured and all taken to General Hospital Badagry.

“Further information revealed, one out of the injured 10 was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

“All corpses have been deposited at the hospital morgue, while the nine survival are receiving treatment at the hospital intensive care unit.”

Both accidents vehicles had been cleared off the road and taken to the police station.

But an official of the Federal Road Safety Safety Commission, FRSC, who spoke anonymously, said those who lost their lives were eight males, five females and a minor.

“Family members of the deceased are on their way to the mortuary to confirm their identities,” he added.

3 die, 4 injured in Abuja auto crash

On the Abuja accident, which was reported by a concerned citizen near the Tipper Garage, it occurred at 12:30p.m., on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Hosea Stephen, a 34-year-old male from EFAB Metropolis Estate, Karasana, Abuja, Muhammad Lawal, a 32-year-old male from Jere, Kaduna State and Bashir Shaibu, a 25-year-old male, also from Jere, Kaduna State.

Reacting to the accident, Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja, said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the grieving families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Also, four other individuals involved in the accident are being treated at Kubwa General Hospital.

They include Maria Ibeku, a 21-year-old female; Ebuka Eleodimuo, a 38-year-old male; Joy Adebayo, a 36-year-old female and Bashir Haruna, a 25-year-old male. Notably, the injured parties hail from Mbouko village, Dutse, and Karasana village in Abuja.

In addition to the human toll, four vehicles involved in the accident have been moved to the police station for further investigation. These include a Black Toyota Camry, a Toyota Pilot, a truck, and a tricycle.

Also, a Toyota SUV, believed to belong to a Department of State Security officer, was removed from the scene by DSS personnel. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as David Audu, a resident of Ushafa.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command is thoroughly investigating the incident.