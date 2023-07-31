Driver hospitalised after car plunges into Lagos canal

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—An over-speeding, unidentified driver of a salon car narrowly escaped death, yesterday, after the vehicle plunged into a canal at Constain Roundabout, inward Eko Bridge, Surulere area of Lagos State. The incident, it was gathered, happened about 1p.m.

According to an eyewitness, the male driver, who was rescued by first emergency responders, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, who raced to the scene, later recovered the car without any trace of the driver or occupant(s).

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the recovered car was later handed over to Nigeria Police at Iponri Division, Surulere for further investigation.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon arrival of the Cobra Squad at the incident scene, a Toyota Avalon with number plate, CAL-466GA, was observed to have plunged into the canal along the axis.

“Investigation gathered at the incident scene revealed that the car had a brake failure while on top speed, lost control, swerved off the road, then plunged into a big canal by the roadside.

“At the time of the operation, the response team did not see the driver nor any occupant of the car.

“The agency’s heavy duty equipment, Hiab, was immediately deployed for recovery of the ill-fated car off the canal.

“The recovered car was subsequently handed over to NPF (Iponri Division) for further investigation. Operation concluded.”