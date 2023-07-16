Download new, improved Vanguard news app

Vanguard now has a new news app. Developed with your comfort in mind, the news app is available for download on Google Play Store.
The new, improved Vanguard news app is user-friendly: easy to navigate, improved, fast and flexible. It’s news at your fingertips — to read and control.
Here are a few reviews (on Google Play Store) of readers that are already using the new Vanguard news app:
Oluwadara Feso: “I like the interface and think it’s a very good app.”
Vf Vte: “Great experience.”
Aishat Agbaje: “This app; exactly what I need to catch up on daily happenings. Easily accessible news on the go. Kudos.”
Abdultawab Boluwatife: “This app is (the) perfect go-to app for anyone who desires to get first-hand information on news across Nigeria. Just perfect.
Maryam Agoro: “(I am) Now able to access news with just a tap. A nice invention I must say. Articles therein are also interesting to read.”
Adewunmi Ajifolokun: “Very nice app with fast and accurate news.”
Therefore, join millions to read, watch and listen to the latest in independent, original, balanced, cross-sectoral and multimedia journalism. Politics, metro, sports, entertainment, business and fashion in your thumb and click!
