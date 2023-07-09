Dorian Boss, Bayode, uplifts widows, youths, others on birthday

By Dickson Omobola

The Chief Executive Officer of Dorian Home, Dr Toluola Bayode, celebrated her birthday in grandstyle on June 12.

The selfless humanitarian and diligent benefactor, who has continuously improved the lives of society’s deprived through Dorian Home, used the occasion to leave an indelible impact on her guests.

She marked her big day by empowering widows, youths and the nation’s indigent, gifting 100 brand new motorcycles, 50 sewing machines, 50 grinding machines, 50 wheelchairs, 50 hair dryers and foodstuffs among others to them.

“I have been looking forward to doing this. I want to always celebrate my birthday with the less privileged so that they can feel among. I want them to know that people in society see them and feel their pain.

“If you have everything in this world and you keep celebrating with your rich friends, what gain do you have? I don’t see any gain in it. I feel happy and fulfilled,” she said.

Shedding light on what motivated her gesture, Bayode added: “When you look at life, you will see that it is vanity. If an individual has everything in the world, he or she will take it to nowhere. I have a good understanding of what vanity means, which is why I decided that I would live my life doing things of this kind. I don’t want to live for anything else, I want to be for God and humanity.

“I am not doing this for anybody to give me accolades. I am only doing this to give my creator all the glory because at the end of the day, we are here to celebrate God’s blessings in my life. I am a child of grace who is very happy to do this. I am not doing it because I want to join politics. I pray that I will one day have partners who share in my vision, so that we can leave this world a better place.”

Though an exemplification of grace and a woman of astounding splendour, Bayode epitomises the virtues of a caregiver.

Describing the celebrant as a kind woman who devotes her resources to caring for orphans, her father, Chief Joseph Bayode, said: “When she started building Dorian Home, I told her that she hasn’t built a house of her own, but she said she wanted to build a home for the less-privileged. Bayode built it without collecting a dime from anyone. Even when I wanted to give her some money for the project, she rejected it, saying she would use her money.”

Congratulating the philanthropist, Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, applauded her for living an exemplary life, saying she is setting the bar high for her peers.

She said: “I knew the celebrant through her generous work. My foundation takes care of the elderly ones and she has helped my foundation on this same course. I wish her a wonderful birthday, may God bless her and all that concerns her.”

Former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Chief Tayo Alasoadura, on his part, said she is passionate about helping the needy in society, urging her to keep up the good works God has sent her to do on earth.

Member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Festus Akingbaso, also added: “She is a very nice woman and someone I cherish so much. She has laid a very good legacy for young women who might be interested in following her steps.”