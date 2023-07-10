Don’t politicize security in Anambra, APGA warns Sen Ubah

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State has warned the senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, not to politicize security in the state, describing as improper the decision of the senator to set up parallel structures for fighting insecurity in all communities in the zone.

At a recent meeting with his constituents in Nnewi, Ubah, who was elected on the platform of Young Progressive Party, YPP, said that because of the activities of the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Simon Ekpa, he would do everything humanly possible to secure the zone and end the Monday sit -at – home.

However, the National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe described the senator’s pronouncement as laughable and mere propaganda.

According to him, the undeniable truth is that Ubah does not have the interest of securing any part of Anambra South, alleging that what he plans to do is to assemble youths that would be used in Anambra South during election period.

Obigwe said: “Senator Ubah must be told in plain language that Governor Chukwuma Soludo is not the type of leader he will usurp his duties and he is not the type of governor that will allow anybody to undermine his office.

“He should know that as a senator, he has limitations and that he will not be allowed to direct the affairs of any part of Anambra State in executive capacity because doing so would amount to the usurpation of the powers of Governor Soludo.

“Governor Soludo has done a lot in security and he is ready to welcome anybody that sincerely wants to support what his administration is doing in that sector.

“Anybody that sincerely wants to support the commendable efforts of the governor on the security sector should do that by donating to the Anambra Security Trust Fund set up by the state government.

“Ifeanyi Ubah is not constitutionally empowered to exercise the powers he wants to be exercising in Nnewi and all parts of Anambra South senatorial zone.

“He knows the right channel to follow to get things done, but if he decides to do otherwise, he will be confined to where he rightly belongs. We have only one governor in Anambra and that is Governor Soludo.

“What the government will not tolerate is the politicisation of security issues in the state which might result in the breeding of militia groups that will be used to terrorize the good people of Anambra State during election period.

“Ubah must be told in plain language that Governor Soludo administration will not allow him to play politics with Anambra security because there is time for everything.

“Soludo is completely in charge and anybody that undermines his authority will have himself or herself to blame.

“If not for Governor Soludo’s efforts on the security sector, the 2023 general elections would not have been conducted peacefully in Anambra South, particularly in ihiala, Nnewi South, Aguata , Orumba North and Orumba South

“ifeanyi Ubah claimed that he wanted to support security in Anambra South, but did not do that through Anambra Security Trust Fund.

“He knows very well that Anambra has an existing security architecture and that the right thing to do is to channel any security support through Anambra Security Trust Fund so that it will serve as a support in funding Anambra security.

“Nobody is against ifeanyi Ubah’s political ambition, but he will not be allowed to breed political militias in Anambra South.”

Obigwe said Governor Soludo is ready to welcome support from any public spirited individual, adding, however, that such a person must follow the right channel to give the support.